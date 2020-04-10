VENICE — Publix and other supermarkets are taking precautions against COVID-19.
A Publix employee in Charlotte County’s Gulf Cove store tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Lakeland-based chain.
“We have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities,” wrote Publix Maria Brous spokesperson in an email. ”We have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores.”
Brous said the store policy for employees who test positive for the coronavirus to quarantine with paid leave for 14 days to recover. The store is also notifying, quarantining and paying up to 14 days any associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.
The stores in the chain, like other busy retailers, are taking precautions that have developed over time to protect employees and customers.
Publix store employees are continually disinfecting high-touch surfaces like touch pads, grocery carts, door and drawer handles, phones and computers, she wrote. Plexiglass shields were installed at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.
Employees are given the option to wear gloves and masks.
Winn-Dixie President & CEO Anthony Hucker, recently announced protective Plexiglas partitions are being installed at all store registers, customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters and social distancing, recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
On Wednesday, Port Charlotte Winn-Dixie employee Kody Spangler was following policy as he sprayed down rows of shopping carts.
“We do it often,” he said. “The cleaner is supposed to be sprayed on the carts and left to dry.”
Winn-Dixie allows associates to wear face masks and gloves, Hucker wrote.
A study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows the virus was detectable on plastic and stainless steel for up to 72 hours, and on cardboard for up to 24 hours.
The CDC recommends shoppers assume “all surfaces” produce and packaged foods everywhere have been touched by a person who is sick.
Customers are encouraged to wipe down their cart or basket handles with disinfectant wipes, and use hand sanitizer when shopping is complete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.