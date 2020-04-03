Now is the time to visit the Guggenheim and the Louvre and so many other world-famous museums and historic sites — all from your computer.
Here in Sarasota County, from the safety of your home you can still have access to so many places the average person will never get to and now, during this time when all such places are closed for health reasons, many of the greatest destinations in the world — and even here in Sarasota and neighboring counties — will come to you.
Many of the greatest museums in the world are offering virtual tours.
Some performing arts venues such as the Asolo in Sarasota are offering a variety of programs to educate and entertain.
The Ringling is offering weekly guided tours of its wonderful gardens led by a horticulturist — online. Snuggle into your most comfy chair with your laptop and learn about those wonderful banyan trees and Mable’s award-winning rose garden and more.
The Ringling also is offering art-making projects, lesson plans for teachers and other activities that can be done at home. Visit ringling.org/learnfromhome.
Ringling staff is hard at work adding more things to do and see so check back every few days and join its Family Programs Facebook Group.
Right across the street from The Ringling, Asolo Rep is offering a variety of online interactive and accessible programming anyone with a computer can access from home.
Asolo Rep Engage is an online platform that celebrates “the art of theater and the people who create it.”
It is free and accessible for everyone through email and social media sites.
To quote a recent release from the Asolo, “The program will use Asolo Rep’s website, Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and a new Asolo Rep Engage webpage specifically for the program to reach as wide an audience as possible. Audience members will find content illuminating past and future works, the artists and administrators who make it happen, and art activities for at-home creativity. The company also hopes to offer streaming of selected productions soon.
“A video introducing the team and demonstrating how to participate is available online now at youtube.com/watch?v=b1Kl6_Xraoo.”
Because of all these and other closures, millions of people are out of work all over the country and some businesses, although open, are generating little income.
As arts organizations are especially hit because they have been forced to shutter their doors, sometimes in the middle of a costly production as well as with expenses already incurred for what might have been future productions this year, if you can, give back any tickets you have for canceled productions as a donation to the organization, you will go a long way to saving these wonderful organizations that have given this area the nickname of the cultural coast. Art is something that also makes property in this area more valuable than many other places in the state and even the country, even now in these trying times.
Venice Theatre has announced that it expects a potential loss of some $750,000 from lost revenue and expenses already incurred for shows which may or may not be performed. Other theaters and entertainment venues such as the Venice Performing Arts Center also will have similar losses in proportion to their various seasonal offerings. Any help you can contribute to these organizations will go a long way toward their very survival should this situation go on for many months.
In the case of a relatively new business, Sarasota Tours, which only dates to 2018 but has offered a unique variety of specialty tours of Sarasota, consider making a virtual tip. All tips of $10 or more will be met with a discount of $10 on any tour once the trolleys can run again.
I have taken both the Sarasota ghost tour and the circus tour ad was ready to sign up for more when this nasty virus reared its ugly head. Go to discoversarasotatours.com or call 941-260-9818.
Another sad result of keeping as many people home as possible during this time is that work has temporarily stopped on Habitat homes. There are several ways to help however. Would be volunteers can take online classes to learn skills needed to be a volunteer. If you can volunteer for the future, you can learn what you need to learn now — from the safety of your home. Go to www.habitatsouthsarasota.org to become a volunteer or learn other ways in which you can help.
Another way you can help all your favorite nonprofits, is to participate in the giving challenge from noon to noon April 28-29. In the case of Habitat go to: bit.ly/givehabitate100. Whatever you donate — up to $100 will be matched by the Giving Challenge partners: Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the Patterson Foundation, Manatee Community Foundation, William G. and Marie Selby Foundation, and Charlotte Community Foundation.
Most every area nonprofit I know of is a participant so pick your favorites and do whatever you can to help. Any amount you give — up to $100 will be matched. Go to the Giving Challenge web site (cfsarasota.org/nonprofits/giving-challenge) to see the list of some 700 organizations to which you can donate this year or visit the web site of your favorite organization to see if it is one of this year’s participating organizations.
All Faiths Food Bank, Venice Theatre, Venice Art Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, American Association of University Women Venice Branch, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast, Child Protection Center, Circus and Traveling Shows Retirement Project, Embracing Our Differences, Florida Holocaust Museum, Friends of Oscar Scherer Park, Historic Spanish Point, InStride Therapy Inc., Laurel Civic Association, Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County and so many more.
With so many people out of work or on reduced hours, the needs are especially great currently and likely to be that way for some time in the future, even when it will be safe to return to work — and it eventually will — hold that thought.
Meanwhile, do what you can for others, not only the non-profits but any of the local businesses such as all the restaurants reduced to take out and delivery only and stores hurting simply because so few people are venturing out. Many stores will deliver and would welcome a call form you.
If you do venture out to the store, maintain your distance and don’t pick up and touch anything you do not intend to buy. You might catch something from a previous shopper or, you might pass something on to another shopper. Hopefully none of you will contract this awful virus but if you do, you will not know for several days, days during which you could pass it on to others.
Stay home and read the Gondolier, either the print version or online for the most up-to-date information on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Consider that reporters in newsrooms can work together to check facts while idle comments passed around on the internet and private blogs are mostly just that — idle comments.
Be safe and stay well.
