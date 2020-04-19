The health of residents and workers in Florida nursing home facilities has been a concern for families across the state since the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic.
Gov. Ron DeSantis reversed a Florida Department of Health's policy Saturday, ordering the state’s surgeon general to release the names of elder care facilities affected by the virus.
"It is necessary for public health to release the names of the facilities where a resident or staff member is tested positive for COVID-19," DeSantis said during a press conference Saturday afternoon.
There are five facilities listed in Charlotte County:
- Douglas Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home
- Harbour Health Center
- Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center
- Signature Healthcare Of Port Charlotte
- South Port Square Senior Living Facility
There are two facilities listed in DeSoto County:
- Arcadia Oaks Assisted Living
- Desoto Health And Rehab
There are 10 facilities listed in Sarasota County:
- A Banyan Residence
- Bay Breeze Health And Rehabilitation Center
- Beneva Lakes Healthcare And Rehabilitation Center
- Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota
- Consulate Health Care Of Sarasota
- Glenridge On Palmer Ranch Inc.
- Magnolia Acres
- Magnolia Health And Rehabilitation Center
- Pines Of Sarasota
- Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center
There are 14 facilities listed in Lee County:
- American House Senior Living
- The Arbor At Shell Point
- Barkley Place
- Cypress Cove At Healthpark Florida
- Discovery Village At The Forum
- Healthpark Care Center
- Lehigh Acres Health And Rehabilitation Center
- Life Care Center Of Estero
- Manorcare Health Services
- Palms Of Fort Myers
- Shell Point Nursing Pavilion
- Signature Healthcare At College Park
- The Springs At Shell Point Retirement Community
- Springwood Court
The release of this information is a result of a lawsuit pursued by the Miami Herald. The state had been denying the newspaper's request for the name of the facilities. That lawsuit also drew support from other news media companies such as Gannett’s Florida publications, the Sun Sentinel, the Orlando Sentinel, the Tampa Bay Times, The New York Times, Scripps’ five Florida TV stations and the First Amendment Foundation.
As the newspaper was pursing the lawsuit early last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the Florida National Guard to create more strike teams to push testing at long-term care facilities, according to an April 14 Sun report.
“We are raising the bar even further,” DeSantis said in an April 13 press conference, "implementing 10 teams of four to take samples from willing residents and staff at long-term care facilities."
One of the teams was scheduled to visit Port Charlotte senior living community South Port Square. In the report, the facility’s executive director, Brian Hess, said that they are scheduling an upcoming strike team visit.
“We are pleased to accept and welcome the support of this team,” Hess said. “We have implemented and will continue to follow the guidelines and recommendations of these agencies to protect our residents and employees.”
