VENICE — There are 16 beds available for COVID-19 patients at the Venice Regional Bayfront Health with experts predict the pandemic may peak in a few weeks.
The hospital said it’s prepared to handle all types of infectious diseases, including the novel coronavirus.
“We are taking proactive steps to prepare for the protection of patients, our caregivers and the community and monitoring ongoing updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to COVID-19,” the VRBH website states. “All patients are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors and we have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed.”
Venice resident Ellen Bush asked about that plan at the Venice City Council’s first virtual meeting Tuesday. She was told the city would reach out and give her an answer.
Bush wanted someone from the hospital in attendance but that didn’t happen.
“I didn’t think that was a hard ask … to publicly reassure the Venice area of what they’re doing,” Bush said. “Transparency at this time is the most important thing a local government can do. ...It’s their obligation to inform us in the worst of times what their preparation is.”
Venice City Council Member Joe Neunder, a physical therapist who recently opened up an office in Venice, said at the meeting he is confident in the hospital’s preparedness.
“Karen Fordham, the CEO at Venice Regional, is working tirelessly and continuously with her staff, physicians and nurses to make sure the hospital is ready for any influx in cases we may have here in our community,” Neunder said. “I just wanted to reassure you they are being proactive in their approach.”
Three members of the hospital’s COVID-19 preparation committee spoke with the Gondolier.
Former state Rep. Dr. Julio Gonzalez is a practicing orthopaedic surgeon and lawyer living in Venice.
He said the coronavirus preparation committee meets three times a week.
“The hospital has dedicated a wing for patients with COVID-19 and are ready and prepared for the possibility to have more,” he said. “The number is 16 (beds) in that wing, which could be expanded to 20, so that’s where that number comes from. But that doesn’t mean tomorrow they couldn’t have 40 or 50 beds if they chose to.”
He noted “these are not normal times,” adding that hospitals usually have “a few” negative air pressure units. Venice has added more “that suck the air out of the room and empty out of the hospital into the ambient environment where the contagion is so low it won’t spread the disease.”
He said it’s safe and within legal standards.
“The big deal is keeping the disease from spreading to other personnel and taking care of the patients, so we wear double layer masks in that ward,” he said.
Gonzalez said he has privileges in three hospitals and added preparations are “extremely meticulous” in all three.
“I’ve got to say that Venice Regional’s preparation for coroavirus, as far as I can tell, has been impeccable,” he said. “As a personal opinion, ...their screening methods are unsurpassed. Everybody going into that building is being screened. No one can go in without their temperature being taken, without being asked about our travel.”
The restrictions have some doctor’s practices down 80% he said, so “we are waiting for the surge to start.”
“I’m extremely comfortable with that right now. We are under-strained now. That may not be true in a week,” Gonzalez said.
Dr. Michael Patete is an otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat specialist) in Venice and is president-elect of the Florida Medical Association.
“We are prepared as we can be,” he said. “We’re prepared for anything that comes in there.”
He said the supply of personal protective equipment is one aspect they are looking at — which every state has run low on during COVID-19. But Venice Regional has “plenty of ventilators at this time” he said.
The county is running drive-thru COVID-19 tests in Sarasota.
“The emphasis now is on making sure patients who test positive are taken care of in their communities, not the hospital,” he said. “That they only show up at the hospital if they are in severe respiratory distress. Most who are isolating at home are getting better.”
His own office is open, he said.
“You don’t want people with diseases that are not coronavirus-related to get worse until they show up in the emergency room, where they can potentially get it (COVID-19),” he said. “It’s important for people to know their doctors are still available. There is video conferencing, which is a beautiful thing. Patients can visit their doctor by video, he or she can chart it (a course of action), and Medicare can pay the physicians. That’s phenomenal. It’s making a big difference, and takes away a lot of fears. They say, I need my doctor to get my prescription filled. Well, they can do that without a trip into the office.”
And while he thinks Venice has enough ventilators, more are needed on a statewide basis — so plastic surgeon offices may have their equipment used elsewhere.
“We know there are over 300 in Dade County alone. They haven’t needed to do that. So, these ventilators are available. We can find them.”
He also emphasized soap and water to clean hands.
“The coronavirus is attached by an outside coating that is like grease. And you know what soap does to grease. Wash your hands with soap and water for a good 20-30 seconds and dry off. I can’t reiterate that enough.”
Dr. Joseph J. Kaminski, of Kaminski Personal Care Medicine, is a pulmonologist specializing in the respiratory system and said Venice Regional has made “incredible strides” in the last two weeks.
“We are as prepared as anyone can be for this,” Kaminski said. “Everybody is learning that you can be overwhelmed, no matter how prepared you are. We are facing that. We haven’t seen the surge. We’re expecting in two to four weeks.”
Kaminski said a variety of options are available when it comes to ventilators, including converting BiPAP and CPAP machines along with other machines that can be used if needed.
“The hospital preparation that has occurred, and rapid response to our most recent suggestions, has been amazing,” Kaminski said.
