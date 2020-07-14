SARASOTA — As Sarasota Memorial Hospital breaks the 100 patient record due to a resurgence of COVID-19, the hospital is out of a key lifesaving drug — and low on others.
Remdesivir, a key antiviral drug, is no longer available at SMH. Another shipment isn’t due until July 27 from the pharmaceutical manufacturer.
It’s also out of convalescent plasma — collected from COVID-19 recovered patients used for its antibodies to treat others.
On Tuesday, doctors were hoping to get more later that day.
There are currently 106 coronavirus patients in the hospital with 26 in the intensive care unit. Of that, 14 are incubated on a ventilator, according to hospital officials.
“There’s been a huge (anti-viral drug) demand lately,” said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at SMH, during a Zoom media availability session Tuesday.
“Supply gets exhausted periodically. We try to get it however we can get it,” Gordillo said. “Last week, the government helped get a supply — but we used it all.”
The convalescent plasma was hopefully coming from Suncoast Blood Bank, he said.
“It depends on your blood type. Type O is most common, so that’s the one we run out of the least, but A and B is more difficult. Unfortunately, right now we do not even have (convalescent) blood type O,” Gordillo said.
Despite the increase in patients presenting with coronavirus, officials said, they’re younger with less existing health issues and presenting milder cases. Their hospital stays are also shorter.
“We’re seeing a shift in demographics to a younger age, and a more rapid turnover,” said Dr. Joseph Seaman, a critical care pulmonologist at SMH. “Before it was the more elderly.”
During the last month, there have been more patients in their 20s-40s, he said.
But there has been a noticeable increase in the numbers, Gordillo said, noting the “100 patient barrier.”
“We have never seen this large a number of coronavirus patients coming into the hospital,” Gordillo said.
The bulk of new patients are predominantly due to “community spread,” Gordillo said.
Despite the shortages, doctors say there’s plenty they can do to treat patients.
“There is always supportive care when we don’t have an effective treatment,” Gordillo said. “When this started, we had nothing. We’re learning about how best to treat this.”
Seaman said he’s exploring the positioning of patients to help relieve symptoms and for treatment.
“The type of lung illnesses coronavirus causes is much different than (say pneumonia),” Seaman said. “Positioning a patient in a prone position, for example, on the abdomen. Lay on their belly for a period throughout the day to redistribute the mucouses throughout the body. Movements of the body help to improve the patient outcome. So, those are the things we are very aggressive with now.”
