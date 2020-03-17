SARASOTA –– As life continues to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, add another hard reality to the list –– Sarasota County libraries.
Early Tuesday, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis ordered the closure of all the county libraries at 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, March 17, until April 12, using his authority under the emergency declaration he issued Sunday.
In a statement, county spokesperson Drew Winchester said that library staff was working on a plan to offer patrons outside pickup for items they’d placed on hold.
The county’s digital library will remain open to library cardholders, allowing them access to books, magazines and other materials.
The move by Sarasota County follows Charlotte County, which ordered the closure of libraries and rec centers on Tuesday.
All county parks and beaches remain open, but all programs, events, leagues and tournaments have been canceled. The use of in-door fitness centers and amenities have been suspended. While beaches remain open, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday issued an order preventing gatherings of ten or more people on beaches.
The governor also ordered the closure of all bars and nightclubs across the state, but restaurants could remain open but only at 50 percent of their capacity. Those restrictions will remain in place for 30 days.
For the moment, the two county commission meetings scheduled next week have not been canceled, but all advisory board and council meetings scheduled for this week have been canceled.
