The Sarasota County school district established a task force to handle school-related, non-medical questions.
All district-level directors and executive directors, and the Superintendent and chief operating officer, are a part of the task force, according to district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy.
Members of the task force do not receive any additional money for their role. The role is fit into the person’s existing job duties, Whealy explained.
The Sun asked about the district’s enhanced cleaning methods and were directed to the Corona Virus FAQ on the district’s website.
“All of the information about enhanced cleaning can be found on our Coronavirus FAQ page on the district website. This is not something we’re offering interviews on,” Whealy said.
The district is posting coronavirus related updates on the district website.
