The Department of Health in Sarasota County will begin drive-thru collection for coronavirus testing Friday at Twin Lakes Park at 6700 Clark Road in Sarasota.
But not just anyone can get tested. Visitors must be referred by a physician.
The physician’s office will contact the Department of Health in Sarasota, who will then contact the individual with an appointment day and time, according to a press release.
Specimens collected at the site will be sent to labs for testing.
The Department of Health, Sarasota County government, and Sarasota Memorial Hospital partnered to establish the appointment-only drive-thru specimen collection site for symptomatic people who meet current testing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
Individuals being tested must be in a vehicle and remain in their vehicle at all times. No walk-ups are allowed. They must present a photo ID and prescription for specimen collection written by their health care provider.
Sarasota County residents who believe they may have coronavirus are asked to call the Sarasota County COVID-19 call center at 941-861-2883 before visiting a hospital emergency room or healthcare provider.
For general information on the coronavirus, call the Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at 866-779-6121 or visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.