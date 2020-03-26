The Department of Health in Sarasota County will begin drive-thru collection for coronavirus testing Friday at Twin Lakes Park at 6700 Clark Road in Sarasota.

But not just anyone can get tested. Visitors must be referred by a physician.

The physician’s office will contact the Department of Health in Sarasota, who will then contact the individual with an appointment day and time, according to a press release.

Specimens collected at the site will be sent to labs for testing.

The Department of Health, Sarasota County government, and Sarasota Memorial Hospital partnered to establish the appointment-only drive-thru specimen collection site for symptomatic people who meet current testing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Individuals being tested must be in a vehicle and remain in their vehicle at all times. No walk-ups are allowed. They must present a photo ID and prescription for specimen collection written by their health care provider.

Sarasota County residents who believe they may have coronavirus are asked to call the Sarasota County COVID-19 call center at 941-861-2883 before visiting a hospital emergency room or healthcare provider.

For general information on the coronavirus, call the Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at 866-779-6121 or visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments