Every Tuesday, seniors would meet at the Friendship Center in Sarasota for intermediate harmonica.
Those seniors have since been advised to stay home. But that doesn’t stop them from meeting.
They had to get creative — with 10 seniors having a video conference to discuss and practice the instrument they all love.
“People think of seniors as not able to adjust to digital,” said the organization’s director of communications, Crystal Rothhaar. “This emergency has made people have to innovate. They still want to talk to people.”
Caregiver and LGBTQ+ support groups, fall prevention seminars and even Zumba classes have been transported to online video conferences and YouTube videos for these seniors to keep their routines as normal as possible.
But this is just a handful of the 200,000 residents over the age of 65 who have been advised to stay home in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
And besides staying mentally and physically fit, they also have to worry about not running out of supplies. If it came to that, they would have to choose between doing without or facing a pandemic that is already wreaking havoc worldwide.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked that all individuals over the age of 65, as well as those with serious underlying medical conditions, stay home for the next two weeks, he said in a press conference Tuesday.
More than a third of Florida’s 1,600 coronavirus cases are patients over the age of 60, as of Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.
But as seniors are staying home, they are not alone. The state and federal governments are providing funding for meal delivery services, and local agencies are working harder than ever to provide resources to those in need.
All elders interested or in need of grant-funded services including meals and other senior resources, should call the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida’s elder helpline at 1-866-413-5337.
What’s happening locally?
Senior Friendship Centers is the main agency serving seniors in our region that is contracted by the Area Agency of Aging for Southwest Florida.
The organization provides nutrition and other services to more than 17,000 seniors in Sarasota and Venice, as well as DeSoto, Charlotte and Lee counties.
But with the developments of coronavirus, the organization has had to close their centers where local seniors could eat together, exercise, take classes and do much more. Since this closure, the organization loses about $350,000 a week, but is hoping to receive more funding soon.
And the organization has seen a 35% increase in the number of meals it’s delivering to clients weekly, helping 224 clients in Charlotte County, 65 in DeSoto County and 211 in Sarasota County.
“We expect to see that number rise a lot,” Rothhaar said.
But they aren’t worried.
“We really need to do the work that we’re doing ... People need us more than ever.”
The organization delivers seven meals weekly to each client and the cost is based on a priority score determined by the Area Agency of Aging for Southwest Florida. The program is funded by the federal Older Americans Act, participant donations and local funds.
This week, Senior Friendship Centers has been figuring out logistics on how to better serve the community in such an unprecedented time. They are accepting supply donations and are hoping to start delivering those supplies to seniors in need next week, as well as figuring out how to buy groceries for seniors who don’t want to risk their health going to the store.
“We’re looking for even more (volunteers and supplies) to make the biggest impact we can,” Rothhaar said. “We anticipate this is going to be a much-needed program.”
They have innovated some programs, though, like digitizing some classes and support groups.
Volunteers are also calling members to see if they want to join support groups and offering technical support. Volunteers can even go to a member’s house to help set them up on FaceTime and other video conferencing tools.
“There’s a lot of things going on. We’re trying to keep people connected and engaged,” Rothhaar said.
To contact Senior Friendship Centers about home delivery meals, volunteering, donation, or other services, call 941-955-2122.
Another nonprofit is also making sure seniors get meals.
Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County has seen about a 10% increase in clients with the progression of coronavirus, according to marketing director Debbie Amaral-Chow.
“We’re able to handle it,” Amaral-Chow said.
However, the organizations did temporarily close its thrift store earlier this week, which accounts for a majority of the nonprofit’s income.
The food delivered by Meals on Wheels are, at most, $5 a meal, but charges are income-based. Each meal includes a soup or a salad, a protein, a starch, a vegetable and a dessert and is large enough for lunch and dinner for a lot of people, Amaral-Chow said.
Typically the nonprofit does wellness checks, but is practicing social distancing by leaving meals in coolers at clients’ front doors.
“We really can’t do what we typically do,” Amaral-Chow said. “It’s good to put eyes on people.”
To inquire about getting meals, or donating or volunteering for Meals on Wheels, call the organization at 941-625-4343 or visit their website at www.MOWofCC.org.
What our government is doing
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS, announced $250 million in grants to help communities provide meals for seniors Tuesday, with over $18 million of this going to Floridians.
“As our state continues to prepare and respond to this major health crisis, it is critical that we ensure the health and safety of our most vulnerable populations,” said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. “These federal funds will help provide meals to seniors in need as the coronavirus continues to spread in Florida.”
The Florida Department of Elder Affairs, or the DOEA, announced a partnership with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to feed the state’s 5.5 million seniors.
Restaurants and food establishments are allowed to become emergency meal vendors for Florida’s homebound and self-isolating seniors.
“We know this action will greatly increase the flexibility of our communities to access meal delivery,” said Richard Prudom, the secretary for the Florida DOEA.
“As meal sites for seniors close around the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the collaboration between state agencies and the restaurant association will provide one more layer of food reassurance to our seniors,” the Florida DOEA stated in a press release Wednesday.
“Ensuring that older Floridians have access to food during this unprecedented time is important to our restaurant owners and employees,” said Carol Dover, the president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “And we commend Governor DeSantis, Secretary Prudom, and Secretary Beshears for working with our to industry to help serve those in need.”
