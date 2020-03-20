A second case of the coronavirus has been reported Friday in Charlotte County.

There were eight cases in Sarasota County, and none in DeSoto County, as of midday Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There are 520 total cases of the coronavirus in Florida with 10 deaths.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

