A second case of the coronavirus has been reported Friday in Charlotte County.
There were eight cases in Sarasota County, and none in DeSoto County, as of midday Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There are 520 total cases of the coronavirus in Florida with 10 deaths.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.