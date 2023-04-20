Coronavirus

VENICE — As expected, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved administering another COVID vaccination booster to people 65 and older or who are immuno-compromised.

Offered by both Moderna and Pfizer, this "bivalent" booster protects against omicron variants of the coronavirus as well as the original strain.


   
