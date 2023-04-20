VENICE — As expected, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved administering another COVID vaccination booster to people 65 and older or who are immuno-compromised.
Offered by both Moderna and Pfizer, this "bivalent" booster protects against omicron variants of the coronavirus as well as the original strain.
Those 65 and up can get the shot if it's at least four months since their previous bivalent booster. The waiting period is two months for people with compromised immune systems.
No additional bivalent booster is recommended at this time for anyone else who has already received one.
Going forward, only the bivalent vaccine will be available, whether for a first shot or a booster, according to CDC.gov. It's part of a transition to a single-shot vaccine program akin to the recommended annual flus shot, it says.
Multiple doses will still be recommended for young children, with those guidelines yet to be announced.
The latest recommendations don't affect people who have received a single-shot Johnson & Johnson or Novavax vaccine rather than the mRNA Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, the CDC says.
A bivalent booster was recommended for them previously, with a booster of their original vaccine available in "limited situations," the website states.
By the numbers
New COVID-19 cases in the state resumed their decline over the last two weeks after increasing during the week beginning March 24.
There were 7,382 cases reported for the week beginning April 7, according to the Weekly Situation Report published April 14, the fewest since early in the pandemic.
The positivity rate has also come down after a small spike during the week beginning March 24, but only to 8.4%. It hasn't been below 8.3% since November.
Nineteen of the state's 67 counties, including Charlotte County (49.1), had a rate of cases higher than Florida's 32.6 per 100,000 population in the weekly report.
Sarasota County's rate was just below it at 32.5 cases.
At 57.5 cases, Leon County had the highest rate, while Holmes County was the lowest, reporting only one case in a population of 20,028 people.
Twenty-nine counties, again including Charlotte County (10.5%), had a positivity rate higher than the state's, with Taylor County the highest at 21.2% and DeSoto County the lowest at 2.6%
The rate in Sarasota County was also higher than Florida's, at 8.7%.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital stopped updating its COVID patient statistics as of March 24.
"If SMH detects signs of a future surge or begins to experience capacity concerns due to COVID, we will resume sharing important community updates on SMH.com/news," its website states.
