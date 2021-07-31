VENICE — About a month ago Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) had no COVID-19 patients in its ICU.
On Thursday, when Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica answered questions from the press, three ICU pods were open to handle 23 infected people.
And on Friday the hospital had six more.
The COVID-19 census had jumped by 20 more patients as well, to 115 from 95 on Thursday.
That was more than double the number of COVID inpatients a week earlier and 10 times the number a month ago.
“We definitely are in pandemic mode right now,” he said
The hospital has dealt with numbers like this in previous surges, but there’s a difference now, Fiorica said.
“The difference this time is it’s predominantly unvaccinated patients that are sick,” he said, adding that “they’re younger patients,” in their 30s and 40s.
Of the roughly 190 COVID patients admitted over the previous month only 17 were fully vaccinated, he said, and all but one, who had other health problems and ended up in the ICU, had a relatively mild case of the illness.
“All the other patients that are in the ICU are basically unvaccinated, which is sad,” he said. “It really is sad.”
At the same time, he said, “I think it proves how well the vaccination does work.”
“There’s no question that when you go through our ICU and you see those patients in there, I think they wish they could have reversed time a little,” he said.
He said he had spoken with an infectious disease specialist earlier that day who told him, “I can’t believe I have this 40-year-old patient that’s so sick,’” he said. “We’re not used to seeing that. Now we’re dealing with healthy young patients.”
Throughout the pandemic an increase in deaths has followed a rise in hospitalizations by about two to three weeks. Doctors are hoping that won’t be the case this time, because their patients are younger and generally healthier and treatment protocols have improved, Fiorica said.
So far the hospital hasn’t seen an increase in fatalities. But there’s also no sign of the number of cases dropping off suddenly, as they have recently in the United Kingdom and India, he said.
“I wish we were so lucky,” he said.
SMH has the space and equipment to deal with the current surge, Fiorica said, but he acknowledged that the staff is going through it this time knowing that infections are largely preventable.
“There’s no question they feel those thoughts,” he said.
The administration has discussed a vaccination mandate for staff but hasn’t reached a decision on it, he said, preferring for now to go with a one-on-one educational campaign to dispel myths and emphasize the benefits compared to the risk.
Residents who are vaccine-hesitant should be having the same discussion with their primary-care physician, he said.
“If there’s any time to be vaccinated, now is the time to be vaccinated, so we can put this to an end,” he said.
“Once it (the delta variant) finds you, you’re going to be infected by it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.