Florida’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline: cases, positivity rate, hospitalization rate, ICU occupancy and vaccinations.
The latter number probably won’t improve significantly — at least not among 5-to-11-year-olds — following the announcement Monday by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo that Florida will no longer recommend vaccinating “healthy” children.
He didn’t define “healthy” or explain the basis for the change in policy.
The state’s position is contrary to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as the current policy in the other 49 states.
According to the state’s March 4 COVID-19 Weekly Status Report, 22% of the 5-11 age group has been vaccinated. It was 15% at the end of 2021.
A total of 38,013 doses were administered last week, the fewest on record, marking the seventh week of decline in a row. Of those, 10,460 doses were first shots.
All but eight of Florida’s 67 counties reported more COVID-19 cases than vaccinations last week, including Sarasota County, with 132 doses and 422 cases.
The county’s vaccination rate has been 77% for two months.
The number of new cases statewide last week fell by about 45%, to 14,148, slightly more than in early December, and is on track to drop under 10,000 this week, according to data reported to the CDC.
Cases have gone down seven consecutive weeks.
According to the CDC website, Florida had 845 new cases Sunday, the fewest since Nov. 26. In comparison, there were 76,618 cases on Jan. 8, the highest number during the pandemic.
The positivity rate went down for the eighth straight week, to 3.3%, also a bit higher than in early December. However, it was higher than that in 53 of the state’s 67 counties, maxing out at 9.2% in Lafayette County.
The lowest rate was 1.6%, in Liberty County.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,033 Floridians hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, down from more than 7,000 just a month ago.
There were 298 people in ICU beds, compared to more than 1,100 in early February.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 47 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, a number that’s been fairly constant for about a week but less than a third of the volume a month ago. Eight patients were in the ICU.
The seven-day positivity rate declined to 2.3%, compared to 2.8% for the prior period. Only two deaths have been reported over the last week.
