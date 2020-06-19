COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in Florida by almost 19,000 cases this week — increasing the total amount of cases by more than 26%.
More than 3,800 of those were reported Friday alone, being the largest jump in coronavirus cases so far.
This week, 196,981 test results came back statewide, with 9.53% of those turning out positive. For the past six weeks, however, the rate of positivity of new tests has been between 2.5 and 4.7%.
Additionally, the state saw 1,068 new hospitalizations this week, which represents only 5.6% of the new positive cases. This is the lowest rate of hospitalizations for new cases the state has seen in recent months, according to data from the Florida Department of Health spanning back to April 3.
"A lot of the people who are testing positive now are not symptomatic," said Gov. Ron DeSantis in a press conference Friday.
The state also saw 227 new coronavirus deaths this week, with deaths averaging between 273 and 217 for the past five weeks.
Looking a little more in our backyard, the region saw 1,206 new positive coronavirus cases this week — 48 in Charlotte County, 102 in DeSoto County, 144 in Sarasota County and 912 in Lee County.
“When this pandemic started, the testing was basically diagnostic. Somebody would show up with symptoms … they had to be old enough," said DeSantis in a press conference Tuesday. "Now with increased testing, it’s really moved towards more of a surveillance style just in the sense of there’s people that have no symptoms at all that get tested by the thousands every single day."
“As you test more, you will see more cases because you’re identifying those sub-clinical cases that just would not have been tested previously," he said Tuesday.
DeSantis also reported that the state is focusing on high-risk environments for testing, including migrant and farm workers, jails and prisons, and long-term care facilities.
Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, as of Friday, compared to last week’s numbers:
Florida
Total positive cases: 89,748 (+18,777 since June 12)
Deaths: 3,104 (+227 since June 12)
Total hospitalized: 12,774 (+1,068 since June 12)
Total tested: 1,533,876 (+196,981 since June 12); 5.9% positivity rate
Charlotte County
Total positive cases: 570 (+48 since June 12)
Deaths: 75 (+3 since June 12)
Total hospitalized: 135 (+3 since June 12)
Sarasota County
Total positive cases: 868 (+144 since June 12)
Deaths: 92 (+3 since June 12)
Total hospitalized: 179 (+9 since June 12)
DeSoto County
Total Cases: 431 (+102 since June 12)
Deaths: 10 (no change since June 12)
Hospitalizations: 49 (+6 since June 12)
Lee County
Total Cases: 3,375 (+912 since June 12)
Deaths: 139 (+11 since June 12)
Hospitalizations: 517 (+43 since June 12)
