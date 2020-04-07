SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board members decided Tuesday against setting a firm timeline for their superintendent search.
The board is in agreement they intend to move forward with the superintendent search, but given the COVID-19 pandemic, the “when” is up in the air.
“Advertising in April, I think is tone deaf,” board member Eric Robinson said.
Robinson said he didn’t think the board should proceed as if nothing had changed, citing the coronavirus concerns and how fluid the situation evolves.
Board member Bridget Ziegler agreed.
“To try to surge ahead with a July start date, I believe is the wrong approach,” she said. “To put out any kind of announcement doesn’t jive with me.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board heard a presentation from Andrea Messina and Bill Vogel from the Florida School Board Association. Vogel told the board the district received more than 5,000 responses from the community input survey, listing qualities they want to see the next superintendent possess. The staff survey earned more than 4,800 responses.
From these surveys, the board will review a list of 17 qualities community members and staff listed were important to them.
“Since we had such a large response on the survey, our thoughts were if we could use the responses to determine the qualities, so we can move forward with the process,” Vogel said.
Ultimately, the board agreed to move forward using those responses, in lieu of an in person community forum, as originally intended.
Next, the board had to agree on a salary range for the position.
The Florida School Board Association recommended the board list the position at a range of $195,000 to $245,000.
Board member Shirley Brown said she thought the salary range was a little high and should be $190,000 to $230,000.
Board member Jane Goodwin said a higher salary should be considered.
“This is an expensive county to live in. We pay our teachers well, we should pay our superintendent well,” she said.
Messina reminded the board to consider additional benefits offered with the position. These benefits often include relocation assistance, a car stipend or district-provided vehicle, health insurance.
FSBA and the board reached a compromise, agreeing to list the salary at $190,000 to $240,000.
The board also were in agreement that they want the superintendent to ideally have Florida experience, a doctorate degree, five to seven years of executive leadership experience, and they would prefer a candidate who has associate superintendent experience, or an equivalent.
The School Board will work to craft a more formal timeline for the superintendent search at its next meeting, scheduled for 3 p.m., April 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.