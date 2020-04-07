Venice Symphony Memorial Day Concert (copy)

The Venice Symphony performed during the Memorial Day weekend concert and fireworks event at CoolToday Park in West Villages in May 2019. The 2020 event has been postponed by COVID-19.

WEST VILLAGES — The Venice Symphony announced its Patriotic Pops and Fireworks at CoolToday Park won’t happen this year.

“Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, The Venice Symphony and Atlanta Braves Spring Training have postponed the Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks, scheduled for May 23, 2020 at CoolToday Park in North Port,” it said.

The new date is May 29, 2021.

“This was a difficult but necessary decision for both organizations as the popular event was expected to draw more than 3,000 people to CoolToday Park, home of Atlanta Braves Spring Training,” according to a news release.

Anyone who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will be issued an automatic refund on their original method of payment. Guests who bought at CoolToday can email springtraining@braves.com for a refund, the news release stated.

