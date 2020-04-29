TAMPA – The Florida Aquarium is launching a new online learning resource for parents and kids wanting to take on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math projects.
The resource is designed to give "an abundance of educational resources in this time of closure, social distancing and homeschooling," according to a news release from The Florida Aquarium.
It is called Digital Resources in STEM.
“We are honored to be a part of the Tampa Bay learning community and beyond, and now more than ever, it is vital that engaging STEM content be available across a variety of platforms. We want to ensure that anyone unable to visit us in person still be afforded an opportunity to experience our dynamic programs,” Florida Aquarium Vice President of Learning, Debbi Stone said.
The Florida Aquarium’s Digital Resources in STEM can be accessed at www.learn.flaquarium.org
It has more than 40 hours of content, "including lectures from scientific leaders; curriculum for high school, middle school and elementary students; STEM learning activities; and printable coloring sheets," the aquarium states in its news release.
Klemtek Media helped build it.
“We are excited to partner with The Florida Aquarium on connecting families to such exciting content during these challenging times,” said Kyle Klement, president of Klemtek Media. “The Florida Aquarium is still delivering on its mission, even when guests are not able to visit and we know how important it is to support the communities we serve when they need it the most.”
