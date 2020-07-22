SARASOTA — Area teachers’ unions are backing the Florida Education Association in demanding the state delay the return to schools.
The union filed a lawsuit against the state Monday, arguing schools should not reopen until they can do so safely.
The state union argues Florida officials should leave reopening plans to the local districts.
Both Sarasota and Charlotte counties have delayed back-to-school until Aug. 31.
Following the news of the lawsuit against the state, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran released a statement arguing that the FEA didn’t understand the emergency order or state law.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Statute 1001.42 required K-12 Schools to operate 180 days a school year ... This emergency order did not order any new directives regarding the requirements of schools to be open,” he said. “It simply created new innovative options for families to have the choice to decide what works best for the health and safety of their students and families.”
Corcoran argued the order created funding for districts to educate innovatively.
“The FEA frequently states that schools are underfunded, and if this frivolous, reckless lawsuit succeeds, it will eliminate these funding guarantees — completely contradicting their normal outcry,” Corcoran stated.
Pat Gardner, president of Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association, noted the Florida Constitution gives a right to a “safe” public education for children.
“With COVID numbers rising, our schools will not be safe for students or staff,” Gardner said. “This lawsuit would stop the governor’s emergency order and allow districts to decide how to provide a safe education for our students and a safe working environment for our staff.”
Jerry Mead, DeSoto County Educators Association, agreed — hoping the litigation puts pressure on the state.
“This lawsuit is not about getting kids out of school, it’s about opening schools safely. That’s all we’re asking. They follow the health department guidelines, the CDC guidelines, protect the students, their parents and the employees ...It’s kind of scary ... we need to be sure we get it right the first time.”
In an email Monday, SC/TA Executive Director Barry Dubin said there are significant hurdles to clear before a safe school restart can take place.
For planning purposes, each Sarasota County school sent parents and guardians a survey about their child’s activities that was due July 20.
Under the reopening plan, social distancing will be adhered to. In cases where it can’t be, students will be supplied with “barriers” — possibly desk shields and face shields — as needed. That means also looking for alternative classroom space to spread out, like large hallways, science labs or even outside.
Classroom seating arrangements are going old school again as all students will be required to face the same direction as much as possible to prevent the passage of particles from student-to-student.
The district wants teachers to travel to various classrooms where possible to alleviate the mad rush of students going from classroom to classroom each period.
Where that’s not practical, individual schools can consider staggering release by 1 or 2 minutes to reduce hallway congestion.
Schools are also being told to consider allowing pupils to eat breakfast and lunch in classrooms using disposable dinnerware.
Dubin said questions remain.
“Our fears over the district’s proposed COVID plan rise in proportion to the increase of confirmed cases in our county,” Dubin said. “The first and foremost concern with the district’s plan is the lack of any COVID testing to determine who should and shouldn’t be excluded from public spaces at school.”
There are also privacy issues over the extensive use of cameras in classrooms, something teacher unions have staunchly opposed for decades.
Dubin said he’d rather wait for the new superintendent to be appointed and assume his new position, rather than deal with the same people who first drafted what he termed “the flawed plan.”
Dubin said Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled some hope in a recent speech when he stated districts would not be penalized if they fail to open on time in a traditional brick and mortar manner.
“This would seem to enable a local district to make its own decisions, based on the medical realities locally, as to when it is safe to open and in what fashion,” Dubin said.
