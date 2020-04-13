Two weeks ago, Charlotte County neighbors who opposed a zone change for two doctors on Tamiami Trail could not attend the hearing because they are elderly and most vulnerable in the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioners voted against the wishes of the neighbors. No one knows if more testimony would have made a difference.
This Monday and Tuesday with the next land use hearings, the county has beefed up its remote testimony options for residents. Those options include different email addresses for different boards or filling in an online form for a particular board.
One piece of advice to residents, however, is that sworn testimony means more legally than just your personal comments. It is required for the hearings that are called quasi-judicial.
"Sworn testimony (meaning testimony from those who have taken an oath to tell only the truth) may be given additional weight by the decision-makers than to testimony from those who have not sworn an oath," is stated on a county webpage.
In normal times, county staff allow people attending a hearing to all stand and take an oath before a meeting starts. Now, the county is suggesting that residents can include a sworn oath in their written testimony, but they must give the oath before a notary public.
How do you get an online notary? According to the National Notary Association (www.nationalnotary.org), business is booming in states that allow it, including Florida, which just relaxed its rules due to the pandemic.
Notarizing online requires webcam access so a notary can see you and your identification, apparently. The procedures are getting a workout in courtrooms where witnesses, plaintiffs and defendants are currently unable to show up in person.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Board meets Monday, 1:30 p.m., 18500 Murdock Circle. Their decisions are not final. The Board of County Commissioners, which makes final decisions on land use matters, meets Monday, 9 a.m. for the regular meeting and 2 p.m. for the land use meeting at 18500 Murdock Circle.
Email on agenda items to commissioners is: BCC_PublicComment@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Form to comment on agenda items for commissioners:
Email on agenda items to Planning and Advisory Board is: P&Z_PublicComment@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Form to comment on agenda item for Planning and Zoning Advisory Board:
Testimony and comments must be received before the meeting and will be read aloud by county staff. Comments are limited to three minutes for the commission meetings and five minutes for the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board.
