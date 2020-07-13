VENICE - The Venice Community Center will be the site again for COVID-19 drive-thru testing this week.
The testing takes place by appointment from 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday and Thursday. It is being conducted by Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County.
The Venice Community Center is at 326 Nokomis Ave. S. in Venice. There will be 100 COVID-19 tests available per day, according to the Department of Health.
"This community-based COVID-19 testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting," the city of Venice said in a social media posting. "However, there are slots available for others without current symptoms seeking a test."
Appointments are necessary. To set up an appointment, call 941-861-2883 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
"Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria and then be given an appointment if they meet the criteria," the post stated. "Appointments are limited, however more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future."
Those taking part in the tests will need to stay in their car, wear a face mask if they have one and have a photo identification available, the city said.
"DOH Sarasota medical staff will oversee and assist each patient with throat swabbing," it said. "Drivers will then proceed to the testing site exit...Bicyclists and pedestrians can be accommodated as long as they have appointments."
Officials are stressing social distancing and noting anyone using public transportation to arrive will need to use it to depart.
Test results will be available in about four to five days, the Department of Health said.
