What’s a person to do?
It seems as though everyone needs help of one kind of another.
From record employment to nearly record unemployment almost overnight, followed by quarantining nearly everyone at home, the world as we know it may never be the same.
Hopefully, here on the Cultural Coast, we will once again have live theater, visits to museums, and organizations line Loveland, various humane societies, Senior Friendship Centers, open libraries and all their wonderful programs, Our Mother’s House, places of worship and groups to help people deal with specific health issues such as cancer, leukemia, anemia and so much more.
The Giving Challenge, which began at noon Tuesday, has nearly 700 organizations that need help — nor more than ever.
If you are reading this paper Wednesday morning, you have until noon to have your Giving Challenge gift of $25 to $100 matched by the Patterson Foundation.
Right here in Venice, Venice Theatre is not the only casualty of this pandemic. Venice Art Center has a smaller full-time staff but has a lengthy list of art teachers suddenly unemployed. That also impacts the center’s income. So does the cancellation of its many fundraising events like art shows, gift shop sales, cafe income and the proceeds of evening concerts and other such events.
It too is participating in the Giving Challenge. So is Venice Symphony and The Salvation Army and Loveland which also has had to cancel its annual Loveland show at Venice Theatre.
The money one might normally spend on tickets or admission fees can go a long way to keeping these organizations around for the future.
Shuttered businesses will not benefit for the Giving Challenge but many of those can still be helped. Many restaurants are offering take-out or delivery. If you order from even one restaurant just once a week while this pandemic continues, you can go a long way to keeping those businesses in business.
Some stores may be closed entirely but might offer online ordering. That sort of information can be found within the pages of the Gondolier which, in addition to being you source of accurate information on the pandemic, also offers some at-home diversions such as puzzles, games, articles about education, travel, health, religion and photos of what people are doing to get through this unfortunate time.
I feel lucky because I can actually go to work each day. I have contact with people I like and care about in our tiny news department and it also makes it easier for me because so many of you readers share what you are doing, in words and best of all, photos.
We are all in this together and such sharing will get us through this time.
Most of the things I have written about for these past 20-plus years are canceled or closed down. All the cancellations and closings could spell disaster for many businesses and too many of the non-profits.
With so many people unemployed, not only are there so many more mouths to feed and house but arts organizations ware feeling a double whammy as they have lost their revenue streams during the height of their season. Not only did that put a great many people out of work but the loss of income might be devastating to organizations that did not have large endowments. For too many, that has concerned me even before this pandemic reared its ugly head.
Even the Asolo Rep, one of the top professional theatrical companies in the country has had to cut one play from next year’s schedule because it has already lost so much income in the past few weeks with no immediate end to the misery in sight. Consider that the Asolo has the most million dollar donors and annual givers and also is part of the state university system. It has a lot of built-in protection that few other organizations have. While there may be a change or two in its coming season, I have no doubt it will survive.
I also have great faith in my fellow Venice residents in regard to Venice Theatre.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation stepped up to help arts organizations last week. You can read about that in today’s paper. That is a wonderful help but with an expected loss of $750,000 according to its executive director Murray Chase, each of us living in Venice needs to help in any way we can. Any of you who regularly attend the theater can hopefully send at least the cost of one ticket to the theater now and/or buy a subscription for the coming season.
Such ticket sales can make a huge difference, even to insuring that the theater can keep its excellent staff and programs.
In Sarasota, The Ringling has lost its daily income, gift shop revenue and such. Also closed are The Players Centre for the Performing Arts, Florida Studio Theatre, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Urbanite Theatre, Sarasota Orchestra, Sarasota Opera, Sarasota Ballet and so many organizations that make this area the cultural mecca of Florida if not the Southeastern U.S. I don’t know of any other area of the country so culturally rich. Somehow we need to protect it for that impacts the value of local real estate and local businesses of all sizes. Once things are back to whatever the new normal will be, that is what will bring people to this area and help the local economy climb upward again.
Travel is going to be changed for a long time if not forever. The cruise industry may be hurting for years. Given all the new ships put into service just before this started, that industry has been given a double whammy,
Houses of worship have lost their weekly collections at the very least.
The list seems endless. But we will survive. We are all in this together. We just need to do whatever we can do, even if it is no more than a call to an aged neighbor to let that person that someone cares.
Be well.
Meanwhile ... this just-in video link from SeaWorld honoring World Penguin Day is worth a look:
Download video here: seaworldparks.box.com/s/vznvdt4esrmz974 y7jbpxmtvp0bqkt4l
It features a trio of SeaWorld Orlando’s Magellanic Penguins touring areas of SeaWorld Orlando during the park’s current closure. Scout, Delta and Pippa spent a part of World Penguin Day on a great adventure.
