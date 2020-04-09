They celebrated Palm Sunday at home

Paul and Esther Baxendale celebrated Palm Sunday at their Stoneybrook home with palm branches taped to their garage doors. Esther is shown in the photo. The house is on Dancing River Drive.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The house is on Dancing River Drive in rural Venice.

