SARASOTA — There are three more positive cases of coronavirus at Sarasota Memorial Hospital as of Saturday afternoon.
This brings the hospital's current positive cases to five. Four other patients who previously tested positive have been safely discharged, according to spokesperson Kim Savage.
Additionally, one of the hospital's physicians tested positive Friday. He went into self-quarantine late Tuesday after having close contact with a community member who tested positive and developed symptoms the next day.
This physician has not required hospitalization and is doing well and being monitored at home for 14 days.
Patients and staff who had close contact with the physician before he self-quarantined are being notified. Three clinicians who worked closely with him have been asked to stay home as a precaution. All others are considered low risk for infection, Savage said, and will be monitored.
The hospital has tested approximately 250 people in the past few weeks who had negative results. The five positive cases who remain hospitalized have been in isolation since their admission.
As of Saturday afternoon, there are 10 total positive cases in Sarasota County, 2 in Charlotte County and none in DeSoto County. There are 658 positive cases statewide and 12 deaths. There have also been over 6,500 negative tests statewide, 33 in Charlotte County, 248 in Sarasota County and 4 in DeSoto County, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There are more than 1,000 pending tests statewide, 46 in Sarasota County, 4 in DeSoto County and 0 in Charlotte County.
