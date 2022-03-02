The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released revised mask guidelines Friday that consider the impact on a community’s health care system in addition to transmission rates.
According to the agency, Sarasota County has a “high” community level, so residents should wear a mask indoors in public.
In a “medium” level community, people who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness should wear a mask, the new guidance states, while in a “low” level community it’s a matter of personal preference.
The new guidance came out a day after the state issued its own new recommendations under the title “Buck the CDC.”
They explicitly state: “Unlike CDC guidance, this guidance does not rely on wearing facial coverings in a community setting. There is no strong evidence that facial coverings reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses.”
Similarly, they advise businesses to “no longer require facial coverings for employees, as there is no proven significant clinical benefit for facial coverings among the general population.”
That part of the guidelines came in for immediate criticism based on numerous studies showing the opposite.
The state now recommends that people who test positive and are symptomatic isolate for only five days. The CDC says only asymptomatic patients should leave isolation after five days.
By the numbers
Florida’s COVID-19 statistics have dropped to about the level the state experienced in early December just as the omicron variant was starting to surge.
Except for deaths and vaccinations.
According to the Weekly Status Report for Feb. 25, there were 25,640 new cases for the week, with a positivity rate of 5.6%.
For the week beginning Dec. 10 the numbers were 33,935 cases and a rate of 5.3%, according to the most recent data.
Through the first three days of this week, Florida is on pace to see about 14,000 cases for the week, the CDC website shows.
The report for the week beginning Dec. 10 shows 39 deaths, compared to 119 reported last week. More than 70,000 Floridians have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nearly 450,000 doses of vaccine were administered three months ago, about nine times the number — 49,023 — given last week.
The state’s vaccine percentage has risen from 70% to 74% in that period, with the most notable gains among those ages 5-11 (increasing from 12% to 22%) and 65 and up (rising to 95% from 90%).
Only three of Florida’s 67 counties reported more vaccinations than cases last week. Fifteen counties still have a vaccination rate below 50%, with Holmes County still the lowest in the state at 32%.
The rate in Sarasota County is 77%, with 166 doses administered last week and 660 new cases reported — a positivity rate of 7.3%.
Hospitalizations have been dropping as well, with 2,830 COVID-19 patients reported Tuesday at the Department of Health and Human Services website. There were 445 patients in ICU beds.
Occupancy was about 67% lower than at the beginning of February.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s numbers had improved even more, with 52 COVID-19 patients reported Tuesday compared to 195 on Feb. 1.
ICU occupancy was 28 then, with a seven-day positivity rate of 15.6%, and eight on Tuesday with a rate of 3.1%.
The hospital has reported eight deaths over the last week.
