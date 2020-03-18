SARASOTA — Two more people have presumptively tested positive for COVID-19 in Sarasota County. They were admitted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital over the weekend.
Also over the weekend, the state and county stopped listing individual cases, their sex, state of origin, and whether the cases are known to be travel-related on the Florida Department of Health website. It stopped at 100 cases.
Now only statewide numbers are available, which as of Tuesday at 4 p.m. listed 173 confirmed COVID-10 cases in Florida residents, and another 19 cases involving nonresidents.
A FDOH online dashboard that showed individual county breakdowns was available on Monday but not Tuesday.
SMH reported Monday in a press release that a 87-year-old man was admitted on March 13, and an 80-year-old man on March 14.
Both men had masks at the point of entry to the emergency room, according to the release.
“As with our first two patients, they were placed in isolation under the care of staff trained in appropriate infection prevention and control measures,” states the release. “Two previously admitted patients, who tested presumptively positive on March 12 and March 13, remain hospitalized.”
Those include a 50-year-old female New York resident (originally listed as a male) who lives in Sarasota County seasonally and tested positive for COVID-19, and a 70-year-old male Massachusetts resident and seasonal resident in Sarasota County.
The 50-year-old female is being treated in Broward County and was travelling extensively before she came down with the virus. The 70-year-old is being treated at SMH.
