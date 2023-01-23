SARASOTA — The Department of Health in Sarasota, in coordination with Sarasota County Health and Human Services, now offers in-home vaccination services to residents of Sarasota County if they are not able to go to a clinic or other location to get vaccinated.
This may include people with disabilities, chronic health conditions, children and caregivers.
The immunization service offers flu, pneumonia and all authorized COVID-19 vaccines.
According to Aleksandra Fitzgibbons, DOH Sarasota Immunizations Program manager, older adults are more likely to go to the hospital for some infectious diseases, including pneumonia, which is a leading cause of death for this age group.
Who can get an in-home vaccination?
Sarasota residents that have difficulties leaving their home to get vaccinated. These difficulties may come from a person’s physical disabilities as well as chronic health conditions and non-apparent disabilities. Examples of circumstances where someone would be able to get in-home vaccinations include:
• Individuals of any age who are physically or mentally unable to leave the house.
• People who can’t leave home receiving home health services.
• People 65 and older who are unable to drive or to leave the house without proper transportation.
• Situations other than those described in the eligibility criteria will be evaluated by the nurse through a phone interview.
This is not a complete list of who may receive an in-home vaccination. If you or someone in your household could benefit from an in-home vaccination, contact the Department of Health in Sarasota County and find out more.
Additionally, caregivers of people using the in-home vaccination program may get vaccinated at the same time if they let the vaccinator know ahead of time. Caregivers are anyone that provides support to the person, including non-family persons paid to provide services.
People may request in-home vaccination Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 941-861-2784.
In-home visits take place every Wednesday and Thursday.
For individuals with the following health insurance companies: Traditional Medicare (A and B), Blue Cross Blue Shield (Florida Blue except My Blue), Aetna and Aetna Medicare Advantage, the cost of flu and pneumonia vaccines are covered. Co-payments may apply.
For individuals with no health insurance the costs are as follows, flu vaccine (regular dose) $20, flu high dose $79.34, flu (for individuals allergic to egg products) $79.34 and pneumonia vaccines are $20.
COVID-19 vaccines are administered at no cost to the individual.
