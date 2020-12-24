VENICE - Venice Regional Bayfront Health is expecting its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped to it on Monday, officials have announced.
"We are ready to receive the vaccine and plan to immediately begin the process of vaccinating our employees and medical staff members," Venice Regional Bayfront Health Marketing Director Julie Beatty said in an email.
So far, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota have received the Moderna vaccine.
On Thursday, Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte was the first of the three Charlotte County hospitals to receive the vaccine.
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota was the first health care center in the state to have a confirmed case of COVID-19 back on March 1.
Moderna is one of two approved vaccines to fight coronavirus. Sarasota Memorial Hospital received 9,600 doses Tuesday morning and was giving its shots to its health care workers by early that afternoon.
Dr. Washington Hill also received the vaccine and said it made him feel “reassured.”
“We’ve had over the last year a lot of darkness. What this vaccine does is gives us reassurance that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. But it’s not tomorrow,” Hill said.
When enough vaccines are available, the government is contracting with CVS and Walgreens to get it to the general public.
CVS has vaccination information at CVS.com/coronavirus.
The Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that residency will not play a part in who receives the vaccine when.
Gov. Ron DeSantis was set to sign an order to place a priority on residents 65 and over to receive coronavirus vaccines once medical workers and long-term care residents and staff get the shots, according to the Associated Press
“The problem is people that are 73, 74 would be in the back of the line for a young 21-year-old worker who's considered ‘essential.’ That doesn't, I think, make sense,” DeSantis said at a news conference.
The order is the opposite of suggestions from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to place a priority on people 75 and older and essential workers like teachers and first responders as the next to get vaccinated, the AP reported.
Like other hospitals, Venice Regional is going to concentrate its first batches on its workers, Beatty said.
"We will be prioritizing those health care personnel who provide direct care to the most vulnerable populations and in their line of work have a high likelihood of contact with COVID-positive patients and those who are integral to health care structure and the response to the pandemic as the first to receive the vaccine," she said.
By the numbers
As of Thursday, the state has had 21,173 die of COVID-19 since March 1 out of 60,800 hospitalizations for the disease. The state has had a total of 1,234,399 cases in that time.
While numbers are increasing again in terms of positive tests -- 11,054 on Tuesday -- deaths are decreasing on a daily basis in the past week. On Dec. 5, 92 people were reported dead of the ailment; on Tuesday, 10 people were reported dead.
In Sarasota County, 466 people have died of COVID-19 since March 1.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital has had 146 patients die of it.
As of Thursday, Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 73 COVID-positive patients with 16 in ICU. It has a seven-day positivity rate of 8.8% at the hospital.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health has had 45 patients die of it. As of Wednesday, it had 26 COVID-positive patients and it has 17 workers who are self-isolating with COVID-19.
