VENICE — A veteran has made a mark in his community by creating a small memorial in the front of his yard for COVID-19 victims.
Mark Keeney, who lives in the 1800 block of Raintree Lane in the Jacaranda West subdivision, decided to create the memorial in a 7-foot by 21-foot landscaped circle of palms, marking the deaths of Americans.
Keeny retired as a lieutenant colonel after spending 23 years in the Army — starting with deployments to Korea and Vietnam.
Keeney said he felt an urge to recognize the moment of the global pandemic and how its affected America.
“I was feeling powerless,” he said. “As COVID started building in early March, with initial death estimates as high as 1 million, I had to do something. By the first of April, I decided, the least I could do it put out flags to mark the COVID deaths.”
He ordered 100 small 4-inch by 6-inch flags on a 10-inch staff. The first reported death was around Feb. 15. By March 25, there were 1,000 deaths. By April 24, there were 50,000 dead.
“I began to realize the 100 small flags I initially bought would not cover what was happening,” Keeney said. “I was running out of space in that small circle. I placed the 100th flag on May 26, Memorial Day, and had run out of room.”
In the meantime, Keeney ordered 24 larger 8-inch by 12-inch flags to represent 10,000 deaths per flag.
“I pray I do not have to use them all,” he said.
On May 27, he picked up the 100 smaller flags and place 10 larger ones in the shape of a cross.
“Each day I will continue to place one smaller flag for each 1,000 deaths. When they reach 10, I will pick them up and replace them with one larger flag,” he said.
Every day Keeney — occasionally accompanied by his wife Terry — goes out a 2 p.m. to the memorial, stands at the edge the road facing it, says a prayer, and salutes the fallen. He then goes on about his day.
“I do it for me,” Keeney said. “I do pay my respects. The loss of American lives is significant to me, and this is yet another war.”
The neighbors have taken notice. Keeney says they are respectful of the memorial and acknowledge it.
Marty and Mike Speigleman, neighbors of the Keeneys, called it an “expression of patriotism.”
“This wonderful neighbor spent his career in the military,” Mike Speigleman said. “He hosted an outdoor, socially distant Memorial Day service around this display. On that day he placed a flag representing the 100,000th American.”
