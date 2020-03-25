As we move into social distancing and self-quarantine, it’s natural to feel isolated. Staying away from other people, though necessary, doesn’t fulfill our need to take action to do something in the face of this crisis.
Fortunately, even in isolation, you can help the most vulnerable among as we are never truly alone in our human community.
Here are five things you can do to fight in the face of COVID-19:
1 Donate to UWSSC’s COVID-19 Fund if you are able. Your gift supports community resources that serve struggling families in Venice, North Port, Englewood, Laurel, Nokomis and Osprey. Workers are losing wages and tips due to event cancellations and business closures. Kids who rely on free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch at school risk going hungry. As food pantries and other community resources are inundated, donations to our COVID-19 Fund help ensure these vital relief services stay open and accessible.
2 Direct people to 211. Our local 211 is working on the front lines of the pandemic. Expert 211 specialists provide real-time information on social services and other resources to those in need. If you know someone who is struggling or just looking for a source of reliable information, tell them to visit https://211.gs-humanservices.org/
3 Spare something for the food pantries if you are able. As stores run out of bulk food and toilet paper, food pantries are struggling to fill their shelves, even as more people are coming in for help. Consider donating what you can spare, especially non-perishable food and toiletry items. Contact our local 211 to find out what our local food pantries need most and where to drop off donations.
4 Call your friends and family. Loneliness can be damaging to the human spirit. Even during isolation, modern technology allows us to stay connected. Checking in on friends and family is more than polite right now, it’s essential. And don’t forget elderly neighbors or others living alone.
5 Take care of your mental health. If you’re stuck at home, keep busy with hobbies, try out arts and crafts, pick up an old musical instrument, organize family game nights, and step outside for fresh air and exercise. You can’t take care of others unless you take care of yourself.
Even in these uncertain times, no one is powerless to make a difference. Small acts, taken together across the county, can change the course of the pandemic, bolster those facing economic challenges, and protect the most vulnerable.
If you are able donate to the United Way of South Sarasota County’s COVID-19 Fund today, go to: uwssc.org/donate
If you need help or have questions, go to 211.org
