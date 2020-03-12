Who gets tested?
Charlotte County's health chief said Tuesday that testing for the coronavirus is likely to be limited to people who have a certain set of symptoms including fever and respiratory distress, or people who have been to known countries of infection within 14 days or who have been near a high-risk person.
Area hospitals added the category of already hospitalized patients to that priority list.
Health Director Joe Pepe said a promised increase in the availability of testing could broaden the range of people who could be tested. That would help people and the healthcare community "rule out" people who don't have the virus, he said.
Guidelines are changing daily. Neither the Charlotte County office of the state Department of Health nor the state office returned answers to inquiries Thursday by press time.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System spokesperson Kim Savage Thursday said public health laboratories are running seven days a week in Florida to keep up with the testing requests, which she acknowledged are focused on patients prioritized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. As more tests are distributed and private labs start handling these tests, they can start testing for the milder cases, she said. Private labs will have a longer turn around than the public labs, she said. Eventually, she said, the hospital lab will be able to run the test.
A March 8 advisory from the CDC advises doctors to go through the local health department for testing, and to use their own judgment when ordering tests.
"Clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested. Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness (e.g., cough, difficulty breathing)."
The CDC lists priority patients
- those who are hospitalized with symptoms,
- adults over 65 with symptoms,
- people with chronic conditions or immune system compromises.
- healthcare personnel who have been within 6 feet of a suspected coronavirus infected person.
- people who have traveled to affected areas within the last 14 days.
The CDC also asks healthcare professionals to rule out other respiratory ailments such as the flu, which has a rapid test.
The availability of tests nationwide remains critically short, according to many news sources.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio issued a video statement Tuesday.
"It is inexplicable and inexcusable that this far into the game we do not have more tests available at the local level to be able to test people at hospitals and doctors offices...that needs to be made available immediately so we know who to stay away from..."
Health and Human Services Secretary Alec Azar said on March 10 that 1 million tests had been shipped out with more ready to go, according to the New York Post.
Some infectious disease experts have lamented the lack of tests to help rule out cases or identify people who are infected but lack the required symptoms.
"We need to figure out how we can test more people — including mildly ill people — so that we can better understand how much disease is out there and where it is," epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security told National Public Radio on March 10.
Many companies are reportedly working on a rapid test for the virus.
How do you ask for testing?
Another critical point in deciding whether to get tested is whether you have a doctor.
If you have a doctor, you should call them before showing up at the office, Pepe said. The same goes for showing up at the hospital to be tested, he said. Call first. Hospitals are setting up special areas to handle corona virus-related visits.
You don't need to have a doctor to inquire about testing, Pepe told the Sun. Many people are going to urgent care facilities, Pepe said, but they should also call ahead there. The simplest thing for people who don't have a doctor is to call the Florida Department of Health Covid-19 hotline at 866-779-6121, he said.
How to pay for it?
Many politicians and high level bureaucrats are working on this front. As of Thursday afternoon, plans were afoot to make coronavirus testing and treatment free to everyone, but there is still a lot of red tape.
First, you ask nicely.
Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altimaier last week sent a memo to 311 companies asking them to find ways of lower the cost for testing and treatment, according to News Service of Florida. Those costs include not just the test, but the office visit or urgent care visit or emergency medical services, he said.
Then you write laws.
U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala , D-Miami, just filed a bill that would require insurance providers to treat the coronavirus testing and treatment as preventive care, which must be provided without co-pay, according to the Affordable Care Act.
That doesn't help people who have so-called limited plans, once banned but now allowed. Publicity this week helped a young Miami man with this type of plan avoid paying $1,400 for what turned out to be the flu.
To plug the final loophole — the uninsured — California Democrat, Rep. Katie Porter cornered the head of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, Thursday afternoon in a public hearing. Following dogged pestering, he agreed to work with the U.S. Health and Human Services to activate emergency authorities to cover these expenses for the uninsured.
