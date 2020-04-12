A rare recent sighting in a Port Charlotte neighborhood: Joseph’s Deli co-owner Mary Hishmeh sitting in a lawn chair in front of her home at 10 in the morning.
“I’m not used to sleeping in,” said the owner, who’s usually up by 4 a.m.
We knew it would happen.
Too many restaurants to count — including Pho Saigon, River City Grill, Italia, Captain Crab Seafood & Sushi, The Blue Turtle, Village Fish Market, La Fiorentina, Harpoon Harry’s, The Captain’s Table, The Pier, Ephesus Mediterranean Grill and The Crepe Chef — had closed their doors almost as soon as the governor officially shuttered statewide dining rooms.
Now favorite restaurants that struggled to remain open on takeout are also closing their doors — they say, temporarily — some after nearly 40 years in business.
Their regretful announcements are heartfelt, hopeful, brave and, ultimately, caring about customers who’ve become like family.
Owner Rong Chen’s message from Port Charlotte’s two-year-old Fin Sushi & Grill was heartbreaking, sometimes humorous, and altruistic.
“I am so sorry Fin Sushi will temporarily close until further notice. I know with all the support from our regulars and community, Fin should be able to make it through this pandemic time, business-wise. However, there are so many more I need to consider, to protect the safety and health of our guests and employees, and prevent spreading the virus.
“From the very beginning, Fin has tried everything we could to minimize the risk but we are only able to do so much. COVID-19 may not listen to me as my husband does.
“With the outbreak of COVID-19, so many things have gone out of our control. Our general fish supplier told us that, starting next week, we may not able to receive bluefin tuna as well as other good-quality fish.
“After donating the food to a local hospital, we will deep-clean the restaurant, so we may not able to serve you guys today. Sorry for any inconvenience.
“Please everyone stay safe and be well for us. Love you all.”
In making the decision to close, Mint Holland at Punta Gorda’s Mint Thai Cuisine had the safety of her whole family to consider − her brother, Than, and two young daughters that work at the restaurant.
The Hishmeh family at Joseph’s Deli rose from the rubble after Hurricane Charley. Their wall still displays the plaque “Surviving For Our Patrons.”
After a valiant effort to remain open while continuing the laser-focused delivery that’s helped support them for the past 20 years, they again put others first when they posted: “For the safety of our customers and employees, we have decided to temporarily close. Please visit our website and follow us on social for updates. We look forward to serving you in the near future. We pray that you and your families stay safe during this difficult time.”
In their decision to temporarily close, Englewood’s nearly 40-year-old Mama’s Italian Restaurant posted: “We are STRONGER TOGETHER and we will overcome this difficult time as a community.”
After 30 years in Englewood, Nicola’s Italian Kitchen posted: “We want to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19. For that reason, we will close temporarily. In the meantime we will determine how we can continue to serve you while keeping our family, staff, their families and our community safe. We can continue to be reached through Facebook, email, and will be checking our voice mail regularly.”
The message from Carina Xu at Port Charlotte’s Fortune Garden was worthy of a warrior.
“Since the supplier has stopped shipping, our store is in short supply. After the supplier resumes normal operation, we will open immediately and officially announce it on Facebook.
“In this epidemic war, we persisted and tried our best. Next let’s fight this epidemic together and protect ourselves and our family. Humanity will overcome all difficulties.”
Feeding Their Own
With all those closings, owners throughout the area fear for both themselves and their laid-off employees. Among them are Eric Andreas of Visani, Carmelo Mangiafico of Carmelo’s, and Vito Recchia of Bella Napoli and Taglio.
Two of them have massive establishments to support, while one is accustomed to takeout revenue. But the three will still feed all laid-off restaurant employees every Saturday, at least for the next month and a half, at a location they’ll announce beforehand.
“Until we’re not able to do it anymore,” said Recchia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.