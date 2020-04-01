A new employment website was unveiled this week after businesses in Sarasota and Manatee counties joined forces to connect displaced workers with employers looking for new employees brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
JobFocus.com has a simplified process for both workers seeking employment and businesses to post their needs.
Partners and supporters include: Manatee Chamber of Commerce, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, Bradenton Area EDC, CareerEdge and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, CareerSource Suncoast, Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Coast Builders Exchange, Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce, Lakewood Ranch, Business Alliance, Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce and Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce.
Sarasota and Manatee counties residents have lost jobs as businesses have been struck by the pandemic.
“The hospitality sector has been especially hard-hit,” noted the EDC of Sarasota County, which is helping promote JobFocus.com.
At the same time, other businesses struggling to meet increased demand for products and services need employees. Examples include grocers, health care supply businesses, distribution and logistics and some types of manufacturing.
Those looking for entry level candidates include a host of temp agencies. Likewise, Costco in Bradenton has multiple entry level openings.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sarasota, and Health at Home Healthcare, of Sarasota, all have multiple openings for CNAs and aides.
Whole Foods Market in Sarasota has a number of openings, as does Aldi, according to JobFocus.com.
CVS also announced last week that it plans to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles in locations around the United States. According to its website, CVS will use virtual job fairs to hire store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and customer service representatives.
In a news release, Dollar General said it plans to double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 new employees nationwide by the end of April.
Other chain stores filling positions include:
Lowe’s: 30,000 positions that will be a mix of full-time, part-time, overnight and seasonal roles. The jobs are available for displaced workers and those who are seeking short-term opportunities.
Amazon: 100,000 people across the U.S. to fulfill orders in its fulfillment centers and delivery network. The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees.
“We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this (coronavirus) crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” according to the company’s DayOneBlog.
Walmart: 150,000 U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May as online orders surge and households stock up. The jobs are temporary, but many will become permanent, said a spokesman. Walmart is also giving part-time workers a $150 bonus while full-time workers will receive $300 provided they started by March 1. The bonuses will be paid out on April 2.
