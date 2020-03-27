For almost 40 years in Sarasota and 30 years in Bradenton, the Women’s Resource Center has been a place for women and families to turn to when they are looking for help, guidance or information.
We will continue to be that place. We are here to answer questions, direct individuals to community resources and provide our hallmark services—just in a slightly different format.
In order to keep our staff, volunteers and clients healthy and informed, we’ve set up a framework to offer remote programming, including resource advising, mental health counseling, employment coaching and Ask an Attorney (family law). Descriptions of all of these programs can be found online at mywrc.org.
All our centers (Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice) and The Unique Boutique will be closed to the public starting Friday, March 20, until further notice.
In addition to our programming changes, we have also postponed our Legacy Luncheon, originally scheduled for April 15, to Oct. 1. We look forward to celebrating our phenomenal 2020 Wonder Women with you this fall.
For information and to make an appointment, please call 941-256-9721 or stay up to date on all programs through our website (mywrc.org) and on social media by following us on Facebook. Be sure to check out the local resources page on our website: mywrc.org/covid19resources/.
I thank our staff and volunteers for their remarkable work this week. They have developed the tools and resources needed to keep the services our clients rely on available and accessible. You are the Wonder Women of WRC!
This is an unprecedented time and we all need to come together and support one another as we navigate this new landscape. Thank you for your understanding, your patience and, most of all, for being a part of this incredible community and our WRC community.
Please stay safe and continue to follow best practices, which you can find at cdc.gov.
