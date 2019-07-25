Joyce Weiser's name was misspelled in an July 14 article in Feeling Fit on the lymphedema program at Fawcett Memorial Hospital. A Certified Lymphedema Therapist (CLT) and licensed and registered occupational therapist (OTR/L), Weiser has worked at Fawcett for 20 years.

