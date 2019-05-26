Honoring Our Fallen Heros

Name: LCPL Daniel Alan Nelson Served: US Marine Corps, Company C 1st Battalion, 1st Marines 1st Marine Division, Vietnam. Wounded by hostile explosive device. Died: February 19, 1968 in DNA Station Hospital, DaNang, Quang Nam Province as a result of the fragmentation wounds. Wall Panel 40E Line 27

Correction: The entry for Daniel Alan Nelson in Sunday's "Honoring Our Fallen Heroes" section included incorrect information. We're running it again with the correct information.

