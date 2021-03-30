The following information was left out of the story printed in Monday's Daily Sun, titled "Fight Club- Boxers in North Port":
• Boxing April 10 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, features some 30 fighters from Florida and Philadelphia. Weigh-in starts at 10 a.m. that day at Beef 'O' Brady's in North Port. Doors at the Mullen open at 2 p.m. Details of the April 10 fight are at 267-978-0885
• "Punching for Parkinsons" is set for May 1 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd., North Port. It's hosted by the North Port Boxing Club and benefits local Kiwanians. Doors open at 1 p.m. Details of the May 1 fight are at 239-292-9230.
