For those who subscribe to the TV book in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, Click It, please save the edition you received yesterday for next week. If you subscribe to Click It, you received the correct edition for this week this morning. If you didn’t receive it for some reason, please call us and we’ll send it to you. We will not be delivering Click It next Saturday so please save the edition you received yesterday for the following week. We apologize for the inconvenience.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments