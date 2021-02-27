The Rotary Club of Englewood is ready to paint West Dearborn Street with artwork and fill the air with the sounds of live music at the club’s 39th annual Spring Fine Arts Festival, which is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27-28 along West Dearborn Street. An article appearing Saturday had the wrong location.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments