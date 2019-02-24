Charlotte County Heart Walk for the American Heart Association raises over $132,000

Mari Usera, left, leads others in a start of their walk at the 2019 Charlotte County Heart Walk held at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda.

 FEELING PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS

A photo in the Feb. 17 edition of Feeling Fit misidentified Mari Usera in the photo caption. The correct photo is below.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.