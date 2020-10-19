A story about Toys for Tots in Monday’s Sun omitted the contact information. In North Port, call 941-726-9301 or 941-661-6050. Also register for North Port’s holiday Adopt-n-Shop through Oct. 30. Visit cityofnorthport.com, download the form and email it to brainey@cityofnorthport.com. North Port’s Social Services Division hosts this program to help provide gifts and needed supplies to the less fortunate. Families registered through the Home for the Holidays Program will be matched to adopters — individuals, organizations or businesses. Call 941-429-3700.
