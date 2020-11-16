Monday's The Scene column incorrectly stated that Englewood United Methodist Church was preparing free Thanksgiving dinners. Instead, they do Christmas takeout dinners with delivery to the homebound.

However, their sister church, Gulf Cove United Methodist, 1100 S. McCall Road, 941-697-1747, will serve free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinners from noon to 3 p.m. Just pull up to the drive-thru and state the number of dinners you need.

