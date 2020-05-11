Correction

Punta Gorda Utilities policies have not changed regarding customer requests to shut off or turn on their utility services. However, Punta Gorda Utilities is not currently issuing any shut-offs due to late payments. No penalties for late payments are being assessed as of March 17.

An article appearing Sunday reported incorrect utility policies.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

