Correction
Punta Gorda Utilities policies have not changed regarding customer requests to shut off or turn on their utility services. However, Punta Gorda Utilities is not currently issuing any shut-offs due to late payments. No penalties for late payments are being assessed as of March 17.
An article appearing Sunday reported incorrect utility policies.
