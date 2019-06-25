A story in Saturday's Sun incorrectly quoted North Port Community Outreach Coordinator Laura Ansel, misstating the start time for the July 4th Freedom Festival at CoolToday Park. The event and gates open at 4 p.m. The Sun regrets this error.
A story in Saturday's Sun incorrectly quoted North Port Community Outreach Coordinator Laura Ansel, misstating the start time for the July 4th Freedom Festival at CoolToday Park. The event and gates open at 4 p.m. The Sun regrets this error.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.