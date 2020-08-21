Sarasota County discussed Wednesday how to disperse $18.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. An article appearing Friday reported the wrong amount Sarasota County received in federal funding.
Also, Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell advocated for some funding be set aside for the county’s arts community as a whole, not just the opera.
