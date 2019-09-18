Correction
In last Wednesday’s review of the Florida Studio Theatre production of “Who Loves You,” there was an error in the listing of the cast members. The performers are Mick Bleyer, Charlie Levy, Peter Romagna and Michael Maricondi, accompanied by pianist Tom Costello.
The show is being performed in the Goldstein Cabaret. For tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit: floridastudiotheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.