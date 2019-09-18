Correction

In last Wednesday’s review of the Florida Studio Theatre production of “Who Loves You,” there was an error in the listing of the cast members. The performers are Mick Bleyer, Charlie Levy, Peter Romagna and Michael Maricondi, accompanied by pianist Tom Costello.

The show is being performed in the Goldstein Cabaret. For tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit: floridastudiotheatre.org.

