The Daily Sun incorrectly named a land use decision by Charlotte County Commissioners on June 22. The board voted 3-1 to change a future land use designation, not the zoning, from public lands and parks to commercial use. The land was already zoned commercial. The applicant, who builds self-storage units, sought the future land use change on land currently owned by Florida Power and Light.

Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com

