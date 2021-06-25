The Daily Sun incorrectly named a land use decision by Charlotte County Commissioners on June 22. The board voted 3-1 to change a future land use designation, not the zoning, from public lands and parks to commercial use. The land was already zoned commercial. The applicant, who builds self-storage units, sought the future land use change on land currently owned by Florida Power and Light.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.