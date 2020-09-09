The free COVID-19 testing offered at the three sites within the Sarasota County district are standard PCR swab tests. A story in Wednesday's Sun was incorrect. Samples will then be taken to the Department of Health lab in Tampa to be run for results. Tests will take 24 to 48 hours to process before results are available. The Ringling location is open from 11 a.m. to noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.