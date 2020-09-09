The free COVID-19 testing offered at the three sites within the Sarasota County district are standard PCR swab tests. A story in Wednesday's Sun was incorrect. Samples will then be taken to the Department of Health lab in Tampa to be run for results. Tests will take 24 to 48 hours to process before results are available. The Ringling location is open from 11 a.m. to noon.

