Celebrations for veterans will be held throughout the month. On Nov. 20, a celebration will be held at noon at the gazebo, at the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida, Veterans Park in Punta Gorda. An article in Monday's newspaper also stated that there will be free helicopter rides at the Charlotte Sports Park, but there is a cost of $65 per person for a ride in a Huey.
