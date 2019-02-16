The Charlotte-Sarasota County joint commission meeting is set for 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Sarasota and Charlotte county commissions at Sarasota’s Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. It will include a scheduled presentation of Coastal Engineers Consultants' 10-year beach management project. A story in Friday's sun included an incorrect time.
